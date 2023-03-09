Zip De Long is the featured artist at the Papillion Landing Gallery this spring, with an exhibition of her work running until April 30.

"Having a show like this at Papillion Landing where I am taking up the wall is pretty amazing," De Long said. "It is one thing to have your art out there online. It is another to have it in public area where people can feel it and interact."

De Long’s multi-discipline show features a diverse range of pieces including paints, graphite drawings and concert photography. Her concentration on photography was rekindled after pandemic restrictions were lifted. She calls it her “adrenaline rush.”

"This is something I love, something I am passionate about. So ever since shows have came back, I have made it a goal that this was something I want to do regularly," she said.

De Long is a 2016 graduate of Papillion La Vista South High School and earned her bachelor’s degree in fine arts from the Rocky Mountain College of Art and Design in Lakewood, Colorado.

Her art is displayed locally on two of the area’s “Butterfly Benches” near the Papillion Landing Field House and the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation building.

She said her work, including her use of color when painting, tries to “showcase a mood -- what I am feeling that day."

"I don't know what it is about paint, but there is something very meditative about it. It is one of the most organic feelings. I am just ‘me’ when I do that," De Long said.

Her work can be found on Instagram under username @zip.delong.photo or online at instagram.com/zipdelong. Papillion Landing is located at 1046 W. Lincoln St. in Papillion.