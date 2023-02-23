When Elizabeth Hall was pregnant with her son Matthew, she decided to write a children’s book.

Hall had been worried by the amount of time she was going to be raising her child by herself. Her husband Greg is a firefighter with the Papillion Fire Department and, like most firefighters, he works a straight 24 hour shift.

To a mother with a newborn, 24 hours can feel like an eternity.

While at a wedding reception for one of Greg’s co-workers, Hall, who has a teenage son from a previous relationship, asked some other “fire wives” how they have managed raising children with their husbands gone for 24 hours at a time.

“Until then, I could only think of how difficult it would be and was getting nervous,” Hall said in an interview with The Times. “I was surprised when several of them told me how much they love it. Their 24 hours alone with their child creates bonding between them, and it's not always perfect, but they make it work.”

With this new perspective, Hall went online to find a children’s book about the “uniqueness” of a first responder’s schedule, but she was again surprised when she couldn’t find one that fit her situation -- a situation of thousands of families that have a first responder as a parent.

“I wanted it to reflect on the positive side of the situation but also a very relatable story, not just another children's book that talks about how cool the firetrucks are -- even though they are pretty cool,” Hall said. “That's when I thought how great it would be to make a children's book about a little boy's days while his dad was away at the station.”

Hall told a few friends about her idea for “The Firefighter’s Son,” and they liked it. Armed with their encouragement, Hall, who earned a bachelor’s degree in advertising and public relations from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, enrolled in a “writing for children” class at Metropolitan Community College.

“I never thought of myself as a professional writer and, at first, I did not feel confident telling people that I was going to write a children's book, thinking that maybe I was not good enough,” Hall said. “I had to talk myself into it, and believe I can do this.”

A children’s book is more than just words on a page, of course. Hall knew she was going to need an artist, especially if she wanted the book to be ready by Oct. 28, 2022 -- National First Responders Day.

“I wanted to hire a local illustrator, but I wasn't able to connect with one as quickly as I wanted,” Hall said.

Hall turned to an app called Fiverr, which connects freelancers with potential customers, and she reached out to a number of illustrators with her manuscript and paid them for samples of the characters. When she saw what Indonesian artist Alland Wijaya had sent her, she knew she had found her artist.

“When I saw what Alland had created, I almost jumped out of my seat and knew he was the one,” Hall said. “He made the process so easy for me, he truly made the process simple for me, and created the illustrations just as I imagined. I am grateful I got to work with him on this book and referred more authors to him. I hope to hire him for my next book.”

Hall’s advertising degree came in handy once the book was finished. She already knew all about promoting something to its target audience, and she donated copies to area libraries, and to first responder families, and organized author events at local daycare centers and fire stations.

“It makes me feel so good to volunteer to read the book to children and see their faces light up when I say I am the author,” Hall said. “I get bashful when someone asks if I would sign their book; it makes me feel kind of silly, but happy at the same time.”

Being part of a family where one parent is away a lot of the time can be difficult, and Hall, whose father was in the military and often away from his family, hopes that “The Firefighter’s Son” can help parents and children navigate that difficulty.

“All first responders and military families miss out on many special moments at home while helping others,” Hall said. “My dad, who lives in Papillion, served in the military for 20 years, so I understand how hard it can be when a parent has to be gone for a long time due to work. He was stationed overseas while my older sister and brother were young, so I heard many stories about the challenges my mother and my siblings faced while he was in the military.

"These jobs can be hard on significant others and children," she said. "My goal for the book is to show the positive side of it and how much stronger it makes our family when we are together.”

As “The Firefighter’s Son” was inspired by her first child with Greg, now a 17-month-old toddler, so too has Hall’s next book been inspired by another imminent addition to their family -- the Halls are expecting a daughter, to be named Gracie, in March.

“When Greg and I discovered that we were having a girl, I thought how great it would be to write another book called, ‘The Firefighter's Daughter,’ and make a version for little girls,” Hall said.

Hall expects to begin writing the new book in the spring, and plans to be finished by the end of 2023.

For more information about "The Firefighter's Son," including how to purchase a copy, visit thefirefightersson.com.