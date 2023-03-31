Adam Motz and his husband Amadou “Tee” Lam were ecstatic when they found out their in vitro fertilization and surrogacy was a success.

Despite the excitement, Motz knew down the road their daughters would ask where they came from, which inspired him to write the children's book "You Come From Love."

"I was imagining driving in the car with my kids in the back seat saying, 'Daddy! Daddy!' Asking a million questions," Motz said. "One of the questions I imagined them asking was, 'Where do we come from? How did we get here?'"

The couple wanted to answer their daughters' questions more scientifically when it was age appropriate. But, before any of that, they wanted them to know that they come from love.

Motz's new book comes out Tuesday, April 4. The book celebrates all the different components of parental love: ancestral roots, spirit and family.

What started as a poem that he planned to read to his daughters became a picture book that he could share not only with his kids, but also with other parents looking to answer the same questions for their children.

"It's such a universal message," Motz said. "I thought other parents might want to share it with their families and it may expose them to the fact that there are other types of families out there and they're still beautiful and built on love."

"You Come From Love" is illustrated by Jordan Aspiras, whom Motz met in Chicago at Gilead, a queer storytelling bar church.

"She perfectly captured the vision I had for the book" Motz said.

Before parenthood and moving to Chicago, Motz was a Papillion native. He studied at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to be a music teacher, before finding his calling in law.

"It was tough being a gay kid in Nebraska," Motz said. "I was afraid to come out and I stayed in the closet because I had been bullied, called slurs and had heard kids and adults in my life say hateful things towards LGBTQ people."

Motz found the courage to be his true self in college, with the help of his supportive family that still resides in Papillion. But he called attention to the current political climate of the Cornhusker state.

"Given the current legislation being proposed in Nebraska right now, it's still going to be tough for LGBTQ+ kids," Motz said. "It does tangible, physical and mental harm to the queer community."

"I love Nebraska and I don't want to see Nebraska be an unsafe place for LGBTQ+ folk," Motz said.

After moving away from Nebraska, meeting his husband and deciding to start a family, Adam faced a new unlikely issue regarding his sexual orientation: health insurance coverage.

"Insurance typically covers egg donation, egg retrieval, sperm retrieval, if it's necessary," Motz said. "When I contacted my insurer, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, they told me that they were not going to cover any of it because we were a male-to-male couple."

Motz wears many hats — dad, church leader, TikTok family influencer, author and assistant state's attorney for the greater Chicago area.

His legal experience helped him interpret his insurer's policy. The couple ultimately filed a discrimination complaint against the company through the Illinois Department of Human Rights. In the complaint, Motz alleged discrimination based on sex and sexual orientation.

"We were financially prepared for any situation," Motz said. "For a different couple in our situation, it could have thrown a wrench into things, and that's why it's important to fight for this to never happen in the future."

Illinois is one of 10 U.S. states that have infertility insurance, IVF insurance laws and fertility preservation laws.

In 2021, Motz's childhood friend provided an egg donation while Lam's childhood friend acted as Reve's and Sky's surrogate. The entire process cost the couple $100,000 from start to finish including egg donor-related and gestational carrier costs, medical appointments, hospital stays and other expenses.

"It's painful to want a child and have to go through this whole process to then have a major corporation on your back trying to make it difficult for you," said Motz. "I don't know if it was because of our story, but after our issue with Blue Cross Blue Shield, the law was updated to enhance the protections for LGBTQ people."

With all the hard work behind them, they finally get to enjoy the family they wanted so much. Their daughters are 18 months now, and they're just as excited for the book release.

"When the book first arrived and I opened it, they were excited about it in a way that I hadn't seen before," Motz said. "They loved the colors and would point to the illustrations and say, 'Daddy!' and 'Papa!' It will be interesting to see how their understanding develops as they grow."

They invite everyone to watch their journey as "gay dads raising babies" on their TikTok account @2dads2twins, which has acquired 278,000 followers since its creation in 2020.

"You Come from Love" is available at youcomefromlove.com.