The Papillion Police Department recently held two special enforcement campaigns.

Police officers issued 68 citations for various traffic violations between April 3 and April 9 through the national “U Drive U Text U Pay” campaign. Five citations were issued for use of a handheld wireless communication device. The campaign aimed to raise awareness of the dangers of distracted driving.

“We are seeing far too many injuries and deaths associated with texting, messaging, and other forms of distracted driving,” PPD Lt. Ray Higgins said in a news release. “The bottom line is this: Driver’s hands should be on the wheel, eyes should be on the road, and their concentration on the task of driving -- always.”

Officers also conducted 93 traffic stops between April 19 and April 23 during the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. The stops resulted in three arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol, three felony arrests, 17 non-DUI drug arrests and 81 citations for other traffic violations.

“We can’t stress this enough: Drunk and drugged driving is deadly, illegal behavior, and it puts the driver, his or her passengers, and other road users at terrible risk,” Higgins said. ““Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even one drink can be one drink too many. Drinking and driving is a choice -- one you should never make.”