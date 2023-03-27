Young Jedi Padawan gathered on the hill by the Sautter Farmhouse for lightsaber training on Saturday morning.

Sure, they were using pool noodles for laser swords, but it's the thought that counts.

While they trained, representatives of the Galactic Empire and First Order were also out recruiting at the Sump Memorial Library in downtown Papillion.

The library held its first ever LibraryCon on Saturday, celebrating comics and pop culture with a variety of activities that drew crowds to participate in activities and workshops, check out the costumed performers, shop vendors, eat at food trucks and enjoy an early spring day.

Star Wars characters dominated the event early on, with performers from the 501st Legion's Central Garrison and Rebel Legion's Central Base visiting with library patrons and stopping for photos with fans. The library also held a drop-in costume competition with cosplay awards presented as part of the event's concluding activities.

Illustrator Dylan Jacobson held youth comic workshops, the first of which drew 19 young artists for a 10 a.m. Saturday session. The event also featured a children's graphic novel and teen and adult graphic novel panels, along with other comic-related activities.

Kelly Warehime, youth services manager for the Papillion Public Library, said the event aimed to "mimic a ComicCon event by bringing together cosplay enthusiasts, local vendors and artists and food trucks."