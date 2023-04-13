Mari Pilling, 21, with fresh black dyed hair, applies black eyeliner to their bottom eyelids for an evening makeup look in their apartment bathroom Feb. 25 in Lincoln. Pilling loves to express their genderless identity through unisex clothing, dark shades of makeup, tattoos and piercings. “I want the art that has brought me up to this point to be represented with who I am on my skin,” Pilling said. “I definitely believe that you wear your heart on your sleeve, and I'm literally putting that at practice and making sure that my story is literally left on my body.”