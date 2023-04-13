A Papillion majoring in journalism at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln was a finalist in the 2023 Perry Photojournalism Challenge.
Junior Amber Rodriguez's photo essay "Beyond the Binary" finished third in the contest.
The annual competition is a test of determination and drive. This year, 18 students had 24 hours to shoot and compose a photo essay of up to 10 images around the theme "Framing Gen Z."
The competition kicked off at noon Feb. 25. The students were free to interpret the theme as they saw fit, producing an essay at any location of their choosing. Submissions were due at noon Feb. 26.
On March 4, essays were judged by six photojournalism professionals in two rounds. In the initial round, participants were narrowed to five finalists who were invited to present their essays to the judges and the general public. Following the presentations, the judges conferred to select the winners.
This year's judges were Mike Davis, visual storytelling consultant, editor, educator and author; Ann Milroy, creative manager at DigitalSky; Frank Franklin II, a staff photographer with The Associated Press New York; Shaun Sartin, a freelance photojournalist in Lexington, Kentucky; Allen Schaben, a staff photographer with the Los Angeles Times; and Patrick Sison, photo editor at The Associated Press New York.
The Perry Photojournalism Challenge is supported by donations from Philip Perry, CEO of Perry Reid Properties.