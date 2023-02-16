Earlier this winter, McKenna Graf of Papillion earned the American Heritage Girls Stars and Stripes Award, the organization’s highest honor.

A member of Troop 1877 from St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Graf has put in countless volunteer hours in the last eight years to achieve her goal. Her final project was yearlong effort to create a welcoming space at a local equine assisted therapy center.

"I used to do horseback riding lessons, so I love horses and I love how they want to help people," Graf said.

Similar to other scouting organizations, American Heritage Girls is faith-based program focusing on “Christ-centered leadership and character development ministry,” according to its website. Kelli Graf, McKenna’s mother, said she was looking for an organization for her family that focused on service.

"They can serve others, and make friends and work with adults and kids," Kelli Graf said. "This has been a blessing for our family, and I am very proud that she decided to go all the way through."

A home-schooled high school senior, McKenna Graf worked with Victory Riding Academy to refurbish a waiting area at their Millard facility into a haven for the families and caregivers of clients. The new area now has a comfortable area to monitor horse therapy sessions by video link.

More importantly, a large play area is devoted to younger clients or their siblings, including an education-wall devoted to horses, a play table, book shelves, and plenty of toys and reading materials. Her project even included upgrading the restroom area with an equestrian theme.

"It's a pretty incredible feat, because it starts with brainstorming an idea for a benefitting organization and then pitching that idea to them -- talking with them, (finding) what are their needs,” said Andrea Powers, her mentor.

McKenna Graf’s project was a year in the planning and execution, including approaching local businesses and civic organizations for funding and in-kind contributions; research and designs; budgeting; book drives and toy drives; gathering construction materials; and organizing the work projects.

"I learned how helpful my community was. When I asked for their help, they were there," she said.

Powers, who founded the local troop, said McKenna Graf’s dedication to the project has aided in the development of her personal leadership and communication skills.

"She is kind of introverted and shy. It was awesome to see her coming out of her shell,” Power said. “She pitched her project to the American Legion Post 32, she pitched to the board of directors at Victory Riding Academy and to the Knights of Columbus at St. Columbkille. She really had to get out of her comfort zone and talk about her project."

During the Stars and Stripes Award Ceremony, McKenna Graf was also presented a letter from the White House, with congratulations on her third presidential award for community service. In the last year alone, she has racked up more than 300 hours, from pancake feeds to child-care and beyond.

So much time, in fact, she has no more room on her merit badge sash for the gold stars awarded for her volunteer hours.

"It's helped me with my faith life," she said. "It has given me an opportunity to serve."