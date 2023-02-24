The Papillion Public Library will be hosting a major program Saturday, March 25, centered on costumes, comics and popular culture.

The inaugural LibraryCon 2023 will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sump Memorial Library ind downtown Papillion.

"This hopes to mimic a ComicCon event by bringing together cosplay enthusiasts, local vendors and artists and food trucks," said Kelly Warehime, youth services manager at the library. "There will be lots going on."

The agenda for the special event includes a costume contest, drawing workshops, graphic novel panels and performances from Ghostbusters and Star Wars franchise groups.

A full schedule is available at tinyurl.com/librarycon23.