Hundreds of public works officials from across North America spent part of last week touring the Papillion Public Works Department's complex along Portal Road.

The tour on Wednesday, April 19, was part of the American Public Works Association's Annual North American Snow Conference that began the prior Sunday at Omaha's CHI Health Center.

The attendees saw the latest in winter equipment, services methods, and technologies in the field of public works, demonstrated through exhibits and dozens of workshops and educational sessions.

Two tours were offered: the Papillion at 9009 Portal Road and the Council Bluffs Public Works Department facility in Iowa. Both tours focused on how crews handle winter weather.

"We are the newest facility in this region," said Mike Kleffner, director of the Papillion Public Works Department.

The department used to work in a three-stall building that was 80 years old when a 2007 space study was made on what was needed for the community, Kleffner said.

"We got a lot of input from the employees," he told the tour group.

The land for the new complex was acquired in 2012 with ground breaking taking place in 2014. It became occupied in September 2013. It's across the road from La Vista's facility.

The total useable land for the Papillion complex covers more than 20 acres. The total project cost was about $12 million. The complex features three main heated buildings that can each be expanded if needed, each with specific uses.

Building A is where the fleet maintenance shop and administrative offices are located with a total of 31,409 square feet of space.

Several stalls in the shop with a heated flood are reserved for the maintenance of fire department vehicles, Kleffner said.

The vehicle storage area is housed in Building B.

To battle the elements of winter, the department has eight plow trucks and seven pickups. Snow sweepers are leased, Kleffner said.

Inside the break room is a large television set on the Weather Channel for the latest details on approaching storms. Additionally, there are separate showers, lockers and restrooms for the employees.

Building C features a wash bay, sign room, storage area and a fitness room.

"After a snow storm, we dedicate a full day cleaning the equipment," Kleffner said.

Just off the main area is a 9,750-square-foot-building that stores salt, which is shared with La Vista.

"We get salt continuously," Kleffner said. "We've got a 500-ton order in right now. We've spent $250,000 on salt the last two years."

The salt is treated with a special chemical before it's spread onto the pavement, although it's not brine, a commonly-used saline solution. Brine damages concrete, Kleffner said.

In Council Bluffs, the department uses beet juice and salt brine to deice roads in the winter.

“We changed the road salt to a more expensive Egyptian Rock Salt,” Noel said. “It yields twice as much, it’s less messy and it gets the same job done more efficiently.”

Jeremy Noel, operations manager for the Council Bluffs department, said an Egyptian rock salt is used, despite being more expensive.

“It yields twice as much, it’s less messy and it gets the same job done more efficiently," Noel told the tour group in Council Bluffs.

Papillion's facility also includes a fuel island that's shared with La Vista.

Kleffner said Papillion has 50 public works employees, although 14 of them work at the city's water treatment plant.

The department has a policy of clearing all city streets within eight hours, he said.

Fortunately, the city is not spread out, making snow removal that much quicker.

Regardless, Kleffner said: "Until it's done, we will plow it."