Talus Spirits & Sustenance, which opened last summer, will soon get even bigger.

The handsome, modern restaurant at 10914 Cumberland Drive in Papillion has become quite a hit with reservations even on weeknights highly recommended.

“We usually fill up fast,” said Aron Mackevicius, owner and senior executive chef.

Talus opened last Aug. 15 and held a ribbon-cutting with the Sarpy County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 18. It’s given Mackevicius the opportunity to show his skills as a longtime chef at such famous eateries as M’s Pub and Upstream.

“I’ve been a chef in Omaha for over 25 years, and now I have the opportunity to do it for myself,” Mackevicius told The Times in an interview. “I have the opportunity to create new dishes the way I see food -- the way I think of food. I can control and decide what goes into my menu to showcase what I have gained over 25 years. ”

Mackevicius describes his taste in food as comfort fusion, creating international flavors in comfort-styled foods, particularly the unique tastes found in mountain ranges across the globe.

A talus, by the way, is crumbling rock formations on the side of mountains, he said.

“When I write new menus, I pull inspiration from different mountain ranges. Through my years of experience, I’m familiar with a lot of flavors specific to those regions," Mackevicius said.

Examples from Talu's menu include Himalayan ribs and Sierra bacon and beef meatballs as starters. Entrees include Appalachian turkey pot pie risotto, Talus tenderloin, and Argentinian pork, as well as sandwiches such as Allegheny crab melt, Alpine chicken and Talus burgers.

A taste of the Andes mountain range is found in the Peruvian corn chowder soup.

More traditional American dishes, such as crispy chicken and Philly pork sandwiches, are also served, as well as bacon and beef meatloaf.

The taste of the mountains has been captured even in his wide selection of cocktails like the smoked steep-slope old fashion and the incline.

Talus also serves a Sunday brunch from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Otherwise its hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Mondays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The main dining area seats about 105 patrons with an outdoor patio offering 60 more seats. An addition to the restaurant will soon open more more seating.

“We are putting in a 50-person party room,” Mackevicius said.

The addition, with construction well underway, is situated in the once-vacant bay just to the west of the main room and will be connected with barn doors.

Mackevicius described the new area as a full-purpose room for parties and special events. It can also be used for extra seating should the main dining area is full, he said.

“Hopefully, it will be done by mid-May,” Mackevicius said.