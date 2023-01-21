Papillon man turns to art full time after retirement

Bud Cassiday is known for his watercolor and abstract acrylic paintings, which he has been creating for almost 20 years.

Cassiday didn’t dive into art full time until after he retired. He was a college professor at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Metro Community College and Creighton University. He taught English composition classes and had an assortment of other jobs as well.

“In 2004, I was ready for a course correction in my life,” he said. “I had the opportunity to do some paintings, and once I started, I never stopped.”

Cassiday said he has always liked art, and he took some art history classes in college, but he has always done it as a hobby. He has made paintings with water colors, oil paints and he has even created some sculptures.

Some of his work is currently on display at the Papillion Public Library's gallery. This exhibit features paintings, a few ceramic pieces and four book cover illustrations he has done – one illustration appears on the cover of his college friend’s published novel.

“The Backwaters Press has featured my work on the cover illustrations for two of its poetry publications,” he said. “My sketch of the Durham Science at UNO was featured on the cover of several UNO Algebra textbooks.”

This isn’t the first time Cassiday’s work has been showcased in an exhibit – he’s been featured more than a dozen times at different galleries and locations across the metro – including the Joslyn Art Museum for a one night fundraising dinner.

In 2012 his art was featured in the H. Don and Connie J. Osborne Family Gallery in the UNO Criss Library. In 2013 he was featured at the Dr. Joyce Norene Wilson Gallery at Bellevue University and at Papillion City Hall.

His work can also be seen at the CHI Health Midlands Hospital in Papillion, Zaiss & Co., Omaha's Nonprofit Foundation of the Midlands and other locations around the area.

“Most recently, I was one of 30 or so artists chosen to design benches for the Papillion 150 Butterfly bench project,” he said. “Mine is at SumTur Amphitheater.”

Cassiday said he estimates he has done more than 1,000 paintings with hundreds in his private collections.

“I really enjoy creating something out of nothing,” he said. “I put the stretch frames together, I have a roll of canvas and I staple all the canvas on, I apply the paint and suddenly there’s something pleasant to look at. It’s amazing.”

He paints a wide variety of items, it just depends on what catches his eye, or sometimes ear, he said.

“I might see a sunset, a tree or even a 1955 Chevy Bel Air and paint it,” he said.

A few years ago Cassiday painted a series of scenes from San Francisco. He painted most from memory, but would look back at photos if he needed to. It was his family vacation spot where he spent a lot of summers.

Cassiday has no plans to stop painting, he said it feels great to show his art and have people enjoy looking at it.

“Some of my friends have said looking at my art makes them feel happy, and it’s a terrific feeling to know that,” he said.

You can find more information and pictures of Cassiday’s work by visiting his Facebook page here at bit.ly/3XrFRnK.

Cassidy’s art is display through March 31 at the Papillion Public Library's gallery at 222 N Jefferson St. The library will hold a reception on Jan. 22 from 2 to 4 p.m. to focus on Cassiday’s work.