For the second year, the Papio Pekins ducks have returned to Halleck Park via a 2006 Chevy pickup.

On Sunday afternoon, Mixan Floors and More owner Jeff Becker drove up near the edge of Halleck Park Lake with three boxes of Pekins, Mallards and Swedish Blues. Becker incubates and raises the animals at his nearby homestead.

To the surprise of a packed shore of anglers, picnicking families and dog walkers, Becker and Melissa Cress released 15 ducks at the water’s edge. The ducks ran into the lake to frolic and swim for a bit, before turning back to land to find children happily throwing seeds. One girl improvised and used lettuce from her dinner salad.

“They come here for spring, summer and fall, and we pick them up every winter,” Becker said.

Becker has raised ducks, including the domesticated American Pekins, for six years. The city lake provides a body of water the animals need to thrive, and the subsequent relationship with Papillionites has been a win-win.

Diane La’Ree Peagler calls herself a “Duck Grandma” and taken the Pekins under her wing. Moderator of the Facebook group Let’s Talk Papillion, Peagler and a group of volunteers support and feed the flock through the warmer months.

“It brings people to Halleck Park, and we’ve trained everyone to give them frozen peas, frozen corn, NO bread,” Peagler said. “You can hand feed them, and you don’t get that experience from wild ducks.”

The volunteers also walk the lake’s perimeter to retrieve any eggs, which are returned to Becker to incubate or sell.

“We’re going to build a nesting box and hope that I don’t have to do so many steps every day,” Peagler said.

Becker said he works with local Papillion businesses Ashley’s Produce and Double K Feed to care for the ducks year round.

As the founder of the Facebook group Papio Poultry, Becker is an advocate for self-sustainability and farm-to-table freshness.

While duck eggs lack the overall popularity of chicken eggs, Becker says he sells at least three dozen a day. Area bakers are repeat customers.

“It’s a kind of unique, rich flavor,” he said.

A final note, when summer arrives, the ducks really enjoy watermelon with seeds. Also, said Peagler, be nice to Papillion’s winged friends.