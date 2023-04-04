Student journalists at Papillion La Vista South High School found success at the University of Nebraska at Omaha High School Media Conference on Thursday, March 30.

Several Titan students took home honors out of an estimated 600 entries, and the staff of the school's student magazine Titan Legacy tied for first place for best newspaper, according to a news release.

Individual awards included:

• Natalie Allrich — second place, best feature story

• Nathan Buhr — first place, best review writing

• V Hall — first place, best news story abd best art/computer graphics

• Tony McGill — third place, best editorial writing

• Kennedy Petersen — second place, best cartoon

• Michael Stamps — second place, best sports story

The best newspaper award was issued based on the October 2022, December 2022 and February 2023 editions of Titan Legacy.