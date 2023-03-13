Patriot Elementary School second graders gathered around with a snack Friday to hear the story of how Balto the sled dog saved the children of Nome, Alaska.

Balto was the lead dog of a sled team that brought diphtheria antitoxin to the town in 1925 following a portion of the Iditarod Trail. Students spent the past week learning about the Iditarod sled race as real-life mushers and their dogs trekked across Alaska's interior.

"If they didn't have the medicine, the kids could have died," said student Isaac Ciavarella said about the 1925 trek. "It saved peoples' lives."

The winner was expected to be named sometime early this week, as the Iditarod contestants faced warm temperatures and less-than-ideal trail conditions.

In their Papillion classroom, the Patriot students learned about the race through a series of activities that included using small robots to follow the race's path, constructing a sled dog team out of paper and completing a workbook of Iditarod facts and figures.

"We got to watch a couple videos about the Iditarod and we wrote down what we learned," said student Clark Cromer. "Learning about it is good because it's interesting."

The students learned about the Iditarod and its history, and they integrated lessons with their informed writing curriculum. They also researched specific mushers and created flags to showcase their racers, while writing letters to them asking how they make preparations.