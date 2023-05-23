Motorcycles roared down Highways 370 and 50 on Saturday morning with a police escort.

Participants in the national Patriot Tour road started the tour with a ceremony at SumTur Amphitheater followed by a ride through the Omaha National Cemetery in Papillion.

They escorted a flag, ceremonially lowered at SumTur, that will traverse all 50 states before returning to Nebraska for a celebration at the SAC Museum near Ashland and a final ceremony at SumTur planned for Sept. 16.

"It is a major deal in Nebraska to shut down a state highway, and we're shutting down two of them," Papillion Mayor David Black said.

Black highlighted the forthcoming Vietnam Veterans Memorial, which will be adjacent to SumTur, as well as the history of Offutt Air Force Base and U.S. Strategic Command. He touted the efforts Papillion has put into supporting its veteran population.

Papillion, La Vista and Bellevue police departments supported the tour launch, as well as the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office and Nebraska State Patrol. The Papillion Fire Department brought out one of its La Vista fire apparatuses to display a giant American flag.

U.S. Rep Don Bacon, who helped get the flag being escorted this year flown at the U.S. Capitol, said he's never felt more welcome than in the greater Offutt community.

"It's such a blessing to be here," Bacon said. "We love our veterans. You represent 6% of the population. Think about that: You are the 6% who have defended our nation in all of our various wars."

Bacon recognized Vietnam War veterans in attendance, lamenting the way they were treated when they returned home. He said they paved the way for the better treatment of future veterans when they returned from conflict.

"We know today that that (how Vietnam veterans were treated) wasn't right," Bacon said. "That's what I love about our country. Our country has the ability when we do wrong, we have freedom of speech, we have freedom of the press, and we can internalize, OK, and we can self-reflect."

Nation of Patriots CEO Bill Sherer the organization started out raising a small amount of money in a 2009 tour and has grown over time to growing a huge following across the country. The group is 100% volunteer and gives back everything it raises from the public.

"Those are donations and they go to the veterans we serve," Sherer said.

The 501(c)(3) nonprofit has now raised more $1.8 million to support veterans. Find more at nationofpatriots.com.

"We come here to try to raise support for those veterans who are struggling to support their families," Sherer said. "This Patriot Tour has turned into a tradition that has become a promise to these people, to that community, a promise that no matter the hardship they're facing, no matter the battle, the darkness, that we, the American people, we the people, will never forget their sacrifice."