Barbara and Randell Scott of Papillion grab information from Mary Ann Eusebio of the Eastern Nebraska Office on Aging on Friday, Jan. 20. ENOA was one of more than 30 groups to take part in the Papillion Recreation Department’s Health and Wellness Fair at the Papillion Landing. Papillion Recreation Coordinator Julian Andrade said the fair was an opportunity to get residents involved with activities and services to improve their body, mind and spirit.