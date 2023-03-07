Addisyn Stueve, center, stars as Elle Woods in the Bellevue West High School production of “Legally Blonde” on Wednesday, March 1. The student cast and crew put on four shows last week. The musical was released in 2007 and is based on the novel by author Amanda Brown and the hit 2001 movie. Bellevue West will be busy with its performing arts programs this spring. One act plays directed by performance studies students will show on May 1, the Introduction to Theater and Intermediate Theater showcase will be held May 2 and the 10 Minute Play Festival will run May 3 at the Bellevue West Auditorium. The spring choir concert will be held on April 27 and the show choir pops concert will take place on May 11 and 12. The band is hosting Jazz Sundae on April 30 the the spring band concert will be on May 7.