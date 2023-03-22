U.S. Air Force Col. Kristen Thompson, who is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base, shows off her moves on the runway during the fashion show portion of the Bellevue Woman’s Club’s “Caribbean Breeze” fundraiser luncheon at the Beardmore Convention Center on Saturday, March 18. The Bellevue Woman’s Club has been operating since 1924, and proceeds from this year’s fundraiser benefit the Bellevue Food Pantry, Bellevue Senior Center, Bellevue Little Theatre, Bellevue Together, the Light House Initiative and the Sarpy County Museum. All of the models’ wardrobes were provided by The Jean Marie Boutique in Plattsmouth.