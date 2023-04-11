A bald eagle sits perched on a branch inside the Raptor Woodland Refuge at Fontenelle Forest during a session of the Raptor Talk series on March 25. Guests got a tour of the facility from raptor educator Bob Wells, who provided facts about different species and told stories about many of the birds in residence at Fontenelle Forest. The next Raptor Talks will be held May 27, Aug. 26 and Sept. 16 and all sessions will run from noon to 1 p.m.