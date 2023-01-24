PHOTOS: Gretna VFW recognizes veteran, police officer

VFW Post 10725 in Gretna recently named its 2022 veteran and police officer of the year.

Lloyd Lemke, a lifetime member of VFW Post 10725 and its chaplain, was presented the Sarpy County District 5 (Gretna) 2022 Veteran of the Year Award.

Josiah Warren, a lifetime member of VFW Post 10725, was presented the Police Officer of the Year Award.

Warren is an Operations Iraqi Freedom veteran, during which he earned a Bronze Star with Valor and a Purple Heart.

He has been a police officer for 14 years, during which time he has received two life-saving awards.