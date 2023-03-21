More than 800 fish aficionados celebrated St. Patrick’s Day at the Knights of Columbus 2023 Fish Fry at -- where else? -- St. Patrick’s Parish Center in Gretna. Church officials said around 500 pounds of pollock is either baked or fried with a non-gluten crunch coating for the Lenten meal each week.
