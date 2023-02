The Papillion Area Historical Society currently has a display of historic Valentine’s Day greetings on display at the Sump Memorial Library. The first publisher of valentines in the U.S. was artist Esther Howland, according to the society, and her elaborate cards cost between $5 and $35 in 1870 — that’s about $113 to $793 in today’s dollars. Valentine’s Day became associated with romance in about the 14th century.