Members of Girl Scout troops 48783, 48911 and 48913 join fellow volunteers and members of the Gretna Arbor Society in planting 27 trees at Lincoln Place Park to celebrate Arbor Day on Saturday, April 29, 2023. Amy Nakai, a Gretna Arbor Society board member and owner of Rooted Tree Specialists, secured a grant for the trees from the Nebraska Natural Resources District for the fourth year in a row. All the trees put in the ground Saturday are native to Nebraska and include sycamore, oak, cherry and hackberry. Jim Keepers, chairman of the Gretna Arbor Society, said eight of the trees planted on the park's northwest corner were to honor the memory of the late Ron Sawyer, the tree board's longest serving member who passed away last year.