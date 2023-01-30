Pinewood Derby fulfills Cub Scouts need for speed

Throughout January, gyms and hallways across the nation make room for the thrills of miniature competition as local Cub Scout packs build and race handmade wooden vehicles. This year’s annual Pack 363 Pinewood Derby on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Whitetail Elementary in Gretna featured nearly 30 participants. According to Scout Life Magazine, Cubmaster Don Murphy organized the first Pinewood Derby race on May 15, 1953, in Manhattan Beach, California. By 1954, officials at the Boy Scouts of America heard about the event and began to spread the word, and Boys’ Life magazine published Pinewood Derby plans in its October 1954 issue. It wasn’t long before packs across the country made the Pinewood Derby a part of their annual calendar.