Christina Elder walked into the doors of Platteview High School looking at her phone.

When she looked up, the physical education teacher and health teacher was shocked.

Students lined the hallways of Platteview with a small marching band ready to escort her throughout the school to be greeted, cheered and shown a proper Platteview salute.

“I was so surprised," she said afterwards. "My heart literally could not handle it.”

Elder said it was the most emotional experience of her life — other than child birth and her wedding day, she added.

Elder, Platteview's track coach, is headed to Poland to compete in the World Masters Athletics Indoor Championship, which starts Sunday.

“Not every athlete has a send off like this," Elder told The Times in an interview. "It's a family. This is a special community."

The high school organized a surprise send-off, keeping it hush-hush while literally every other person in the building knew before she did. Platteview Central Junior High School students joined the high school students in the hallways.

"Christina is an incredible athlete and our community very much appreciates her leadership and drive," Platteview spokesperson Nichole Baugh said in an email.

Elder has been training hard for six months for the trip to Poland, and she said her coach has her "100% prepared."

"Honestly, it's just confidence in knowing that I can do it and having no fear and just going into it with the utmost positivity," Elder said. "All the hay is in the barn, and now I just gotta go. This is the fun part.”

At her latest competition -- the USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championships on Saturday, March 11 in Louisville, Ky. -- she competed alongside the likes of NFL star Tyreek Hill.

"A lot of us were saying that his presence there was so good for our sport, because it shows that you can do multiple sports," she said. "It is good for like these high school kids to see, 'Hey, I can be a football player and a track athlete at the same time' or 'I can do multiple sports." ... I love that because it gave a ton of attention to our national meet, which will hopefully bring more people in.”

Elder said she's always had a passion for running.

"I just can't really shut it off," she said. "After I had my kids, it was I had a new look on track and field. I always used to be so focused on competing and that kind of was my identity."

Track is still part of her identity, but it's not all of it — as evident in the hallways at Platteview on Thursday morning.

"I'm a wife and I'm a mom and I'm a teacher and I'm a coach," Elder said. "Now I kind of see running as my me time and so I can go be competitive, for a little bit every day, and better myself.”

Elder said she'll sometimes run at 5 a.m. or over her lunch hour, so long as she gets out and spends some time focusing on herself as an athlete.

"It's good for my mental health because then I feel like I'm a much better wife. I'm a much better mom, and I'm a much better coach," she said.