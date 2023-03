The Cass County Historical Society has been selected to be a part of the Hy-Vee reusable bag program that supports local nonprofits.

The program is designed to make it easy for customers to contribute to their local community while supporting the environment.

For the months of March and April, each time a $2.50 red “My Heart” reusable bag is purchased at the Plattsmouth Hy-Vee, $1 will be donated to society.

To learn more about the program, visit hy-vee.bags4mycause.com.