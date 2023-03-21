Plattsmouth recently adopted a new economic development tool already in place in three Sarpy County communities.

Over the past few years, La Vista, Papillion and Bellevue have created what’s known as a Clean Energy Assessment District, aka a Property Assessed Clean Energy District. Omaha also offers a similar program.

Officials told the Times that it’s too early yet to gauge the long-term impact, but the potential of the districts is exciting.

“PACE is a financing incentive program that offers property owners and developers with access to capital to pay for the up-front costs of building upgrades that are more energy and water efficient,” said Cale Brodersen, associate city planner for La Vista, which established a PACE district in August 2019.

Loans through an energy district program are similar to other private business loans or mortgages, but they are offered at lower interest rates over an even longer term, he said.

All PACE loans undertaken within La Vista are funded by private lenders and banks, so they don’t need city council approval because there is no financial liability for the city, Brodersen said.

“PACE is great for developers because it provides them with access to additional capital to build or renovate their building in addition to saving them money on utilities once the loans are paid off,” he said. “And, it is great for the city because it will lead to buildings constructed with higher-quality materials and better systems, in addition to increased property valuation, lower environmental impact and reduced peak demand on the utility grid.”

La Vista limits PACE financing to commercial development and multi-family housing projects with more than four units, but it is available both for new construction and for renovation projects, Brodersen said.

The money borrowed through PACE can only be used for energy and water efficiency improvements that exceed building codes, he said.

Typically, developers will use it for many different types of improvements, including high-efficiency furnaces and air-conditioning units, low-flow water fixtures like sinks, toilets, and showers, LED lighting, high-efficiency windows, insulation and roofing, as well as improvements such as smart thermostats, Brodersen said.

“The demand for the use of PACE has been steadily increasing as more property owners, developers and lenders learn that it is an option,” he said. “This tool might not drive a project on its own but helps make projects a reality by providing another financing option for developers. La Vista is happy to offer PACE as another economic development incentive, but also as a means to encourage higher-quality and more efficient building stock.”

Papillion passed a similar measure about two years ago, said city spokesperson Trenton Albers. One apartment developer has already taken advantage of the program.

“We’ve seen other interests, so there is more potential,” Albers said. “There is a lot of interest in clean energy.”

Plattsmouth established its own PACE program a few weeks ago. In that short period of time, the developer currently building a major apartment complex has expressed interest in it, especially the extended financing option, Mayor Paul Lambert said.

“It’s another tool in our tool box in economic development,” he said. “It really promotes energy efficiency, which is good. Maybe it will make us more attractive than another community that doesn’t have this.”