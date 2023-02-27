Plattsmouth's mayor described a Clean Energy Assessment District the community is considering as a tool for economic development.

“We’ve had developers ask about it,” Mayor Paul Lambert said. “It encourages energy efficient practices. It’s an extra tool in our economic development tool box.”

Under the proposal, developers of major projects such as high-density residential, industrial or agriculture property would apply to the city providing details about their plans, including the installation of energy efficient appliances, windows, furnaces and other improvements.

If approved by the city, the developers would then go to a private lender and be eligible for special Property Assessed Clean Energy financing. Lambert said the district would allow for loans to be more secure for the developers and the lenders alike.

“It would give the developers a longer time to pay back the loan,” he said.

For the lenders, it would move up the collections process if a project didn’t work out, he added.

“It puts them in a better position to recoup their loan if something didn’t work out," Lambert said.

Accordingly, developers would expect a more attractive interest rate, he said.

This type of financing would be available specifically for major projects and not geared to single-family residential property owners, her said.

“We don’t put out any taxpayer dollars or have any liability,” Lambert said.

At its most recent meeting, the Plattsmouth City Council unanimously approved a second reading of an ordinance to establish a Clean Energy Assessment District. The council could vote at its next meeting to adopt the ordinance.

Other communities in Nebraska, including Omaha, have created a similar districts.

“I’ve heard that it has been successful," Lambert said. "It’s something that could be more attractive for developers than what we have now.”