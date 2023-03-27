It’s always nice to save money.

The City of Plattsmouth is saving more than $80,000 on a project that’s part of the construction of the community's new wastewater treatment plant.

“That is money back in our pocket," Mayor Paul Lambert said, which can go towards other community needs or back into taxpayers' pockets.

The project involves preliminary earthwork and settlement preloading for the plant to be built in the western part of the city.

The original contract for this project was $849,587, but a change order calling for a deduction of $27,524 was approved recently by the Plattsmouth City Council. At its last recent meeting on March 20, the council approved a second change order calling for a $53,018 deduction.

So, instead of growing in cost, the contract has decreased to $769,045.

Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant, said the project had some 50 particular items, each with its own cost. Eventually, 22 had their costs adjusted, he said.

“They didn’t have the amount of work anticipated,” he said.

That wasn’t the only project with savings involved.

The council also voted to seek bids on a sanitary sewer rehab project along Lincoln Avenue with the intent to having that work done at the same time another project is planned for that road. That allows the city to avoid tearing up the road twice.

“It could be three times the cost if not done in conjunction with the other,” Perry told the council.

City Administrator Emily Bausch said it's "the best time" to conduct the project, which consist of the rehabilitation of portions of the existing sanitary sewer piping and the replacement of numerous manholes on Lincoln.

The plan calls for construction to begin this summer and be completed by fall 2024. It will coincide with the installation of two mains under that street that will send sewage from a downtown pumping station to the new wastewater plant.

Estimated cost for the sewer project is $960,000. It will not receive funds from Federal Emergency Management Agency, since it was not impacted by the 2019 flood, but it might be eligible for state money, Bausch said.

The council also gave its official approval for the construction contract with Hawkins Construction Co. of Omaha for building the wastewater plant in the Fourmile Industrial Park. The contract is nearly $67 million with 90% being paid by FEMA, 5% from the state and 5% from the city.