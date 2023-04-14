Natalie Briggs was called to report immediately to an administrator’s office at Plattsmouth High School not knowing what to expect.

Upon arriving on Friday morning, the senior seemed shocked on the reason for her visit.

“Oh my gosh, I thought I was in trouble,” Briggs said.

Far from it.

An official from Omaha’s College of St. Mary informed Briggs she received a four-year Marie Curie scholarship worth up to $80,000.

Briggs had already been awarded a sports scholarship for cross country and track at CSM.

She took part in a large check presentation ceremony on Friday, posing for pictures with her family and teachers.

“Natalie is a fantastic student,” said Deeny Nielsen, her science teacher. “She deserves this.”

Briggs' scholarship will provide $20,000 a year for four years for her college expenses. It will cover most of the cost of attendance, with her athletic scholarship picking up the remainder. Briggs plans to major in human biology.

The prestigious Marie Curie scholarship is geared toward female students interested in pursuing careers in science or medicine, said Brittany Nerz, CMS undergraduate counselor, who presented the check.

The scholarship is highly competitive with just seven students from around the country who have been awarded by CMS this year, Nerz said.

Besides having excellent grades, applicants must also write a personal essay on their future goals and how their chosen field will affect their lives, Nerz said. They must also provide a letter with recommendations from others.

Earlier, she was one of 48 seniors to receive the Nebraska School Activities Association Believers and Achievers award. NSAA representatives selected the 48 winners based on their outstanding achievements in academics, activities and community service.

“I’m still in shock. I had no idea," Briggs said after that ceremony.

“I’m very proud of her. She’s a hard worker, a great student," said her father, Larry Briggs.

“We’re excited,” added her mother, Kathy Briggs.