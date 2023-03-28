A Plattsmouth High School student will join other state high school juniors this summer at the American Legion Cornhusker Boys State Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

The annual citizenship program, sponsored by the Nebraska American Legion, is designed to provide young people with a better understanding of how city, county and state governments operate.

Maxwell Perry of Plattsmouth being sponsored by tbe city's American Legion Post 56.

“This program is set up as a functional ‘51st state’ with each participant learning how government subdivisions operate by actually doing the job,” said Jerry Blackwell, local adjutant.

The program include campaigning for offices and holding elections. The students will also take part in musical activities, athletics and other events, Blackwell said. Special lectures and addresses will be delivered by experienced public officials and professional leaders throughout Nebraska.

This weeklong program will be held starting June 4.