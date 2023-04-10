Plattsmouth officials are studying whether to install charging stations in a downtown city lot for electric vehicles.

“Some people have shown an interest for it,” Mayor Paul Lambert said.

The idea was a topic of brief discussion at the City Council meeting on April 3.

“I had one person reached out to me about it,” City Administrator Emily Bausch said.

On the council agenda was information about the installation of a level 2, or slow charge, station in the city lot near Fourth and Main streets. The information was provided by Energy Wise Nebraska, sponsored by the Nebraska Public Power District.

There seemed to be interest on the council, with both council members Morgan Muller and Jim Forrest saying as much at the meeting. More information was requested before any decision is made.

Lambert said the installation of such equipment is a possibility considering NPPD would offer a 90% rebate on the cost. He said it could charge up to two vehicles at once.

Bausch is looking into the costs of faster-charging stations.

Electric charging station could be good for downtown economic development, Lambert said.

“You could drive downtown and have your car charged while you eat or shop,” he said.