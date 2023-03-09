The Plattsmouth City Council accepted a bid of nearly $67 million by Hawkins Construction Co. of Omaha to build a new wastewater treatment plant in the western part of the city.

However, official approval of that bid by the council would need to wait until after the city’s legal department and its engineering consultants review it. The Hawkins bid was the only one made for the project.

“They will be going over it to see if there needs to be any additions and deletions,” Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said. “I don’t see any problems.”

The Hawkins bid was about 25% higher than the engineers’ estimate, which was made about four months ago, Lambert said. A lot has changed since then, he added, including the abundance of work currently going on around the Midwest.

At least 25 construction companies were contacted about the Plattsmouth project, Lambert said.

“There’s a lot of work that everybody is doing,” he said. “It’s an added expense to come here and companies don’t need to do that.”

The 25% increase on the bid is “within reason,” Lambert said, adding that he has heard about projects elsewhere with bids at much higher increases. Once the bid is officially approved by the council, Hawkins should be able to start right away, he said.

A ground-breaking ceremony for the plant west of U.S. Highway 75 was held Friday, March 3. It will replace a wastewater plant along the Missouri River that was heavily damaged from the March 2019 flood.

The new facility will feature a pumping station on Main Street east of the downtown section where it will collect sewage from around town. It will pump that sewage through two pipes to be installed under streets to the new plant.

A 12-inch diameter pipe will be used during low-flow periods, while a 24-inch pipe will be able to handle higher flows. A lengthy portion of the pipes will be installed under Lincoln Avenue past Rhylander Park.

The installation of those pipes will cost about $20 million in addition to the cost of the plant, said Steve Perry, the city’s engineering consultant.

About 17 acres will cover the space for the new plant, which will feature the latest technology in the treatment of wastewater. It’s designed to handle up to four million gallons of sewage per day, whereas the old plant was three million, Perry said.

Construction should be completed in late 2025.

“This is by far the city’s biggest endeavor it has ever taken on,” Lambert said. “It will set us up for 60 to 80 years in the future.”

The Federal Emergency Management Agency will pay 90% of the cost with the state paying 5% and the city paying the remaining 5%, Lambert said.

Numerous FEMA officials from the Kansas City, Missouri, regional office came up for the ground-breaking event and took a tour of the flood damaged area, Lambert said.

“They were amazed at how high the water got,” he said. “They got a better perspective of what we were going through.”