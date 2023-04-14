The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Foundation awarded $77,000 in teacher grant awards during its spring grant cycle.

Thirty-six teacher grant submissions were selected that will benefit students across Papillion La Vista Community Schools at all grade levels. Grant recipients were honored Wednesday, April 12, and Friday, April 14.

The grant awarded were:

• Shelli Koester, Papillion La Vista High School, “Creating a Calming & Welcoming Counseling Center”

• Renee Palumbo, Anderson Grove Elementary School, “Decoding on the Fly(leaf)”

• Carmon Haun, Rumsey Station Elementary School, “Rifton Tricycle for Special Needs Students”

• Melissa Eklund, Ashlee Vacek, Julie Sanchez, Kelly Vornbrock, Bree Taylor, Megan Pick, Sarah Deming, Marissa Tarra and Jeryssa Jones, Patriot Elementary School, “Phonological Fun with our Little Lions!”

• Amy Stock, Ashbury Elementary School, “Social Emotional Learning Library and Calming Corner Kits”

• Angi Castle, Prairie Queen Elementary School, “Playground Communication Core Board”

• Emily Schmuecker, Walnut Creek Elementary School, “Foundational Skills of Reading”

• Mike Musil, Papillion La Vista South High School, “Remembering Beyond the Classroom: Student-created Holocaust Memorials for their Communities”

• Kyle McMahon, Ashbury Elementary School, “Ashbury Peaceful Playground Recess Kit”

• Kelsey Tungland, La Vista West Elementary School, “La Vista West Sensory Space”

• Jeff Nichols, Papillion La Vista High School and Papillion La Vista South High School, “Papillion La Vista Community Schools NJROTC Sustainment Effort”

• Julie Sanchez, Carmen Kress, Jill Whitmarsh, Whitney Mumma and Jenna Gilliam, Patriot Elementary School, “Sphero Technology”

• Lloyd W. Matthews, Anderson Grove Elementary School, “Reading for Perspective”

• Erin Seretta and Melissa Hansen, G. Stanley Hall Elementary School, “Building Reading Culture with Mock Caldecott”

• Jamie Reed, Carriage Hill Elementary School, “Loving, Learning, Leading with Literacy”

• Kate Konrad, Trumble Park Elementary School, “FlipForms for Student Performance”

• Rachel Lee, G. Stanley Hall Elementary School, “Accessible Communication Across Settings”

• Jenne Yule, Kim Gess, Stephanie Jones and Mark Thurston, Carriage Hill Elementary School, “Growing Readers to Greatness”

• Kyle McMahon, Anderson Grove Elementary School, “FITStep Stream Pedometers for P.E.”

• Sara Foster, Walnut Creek Elementary School, “Fine Motor and Academic Task Boxes for PreK”

• Kristi Johnson, Aaron Milnes, Carly Harm and Melissa Hansen, G. Stanley Hall Elementary School, “Developing Concrete Math Understandings”

• Michelle Poast, Golden Hills Elementary School, “Golden Hills Makerspace”

• Kelsey Peters, Young Adult Transition Program, “YATP School Store”

• First Grade Teachers, La Vista West Elementary School, “Balancing the Equation: Math Tools to Support Student Learning”

• Carla Heumann, Grace Guenther and Alysia Augustus, Ashbury Elementary School, “Decodable Library”

• Ainslee Christensen, Golden Hills Elementary School, “GH Sensory Room Grant”

• Jessica Martino, G. Stanley Hall, La Vista West, and Golden Hills Elementary Schools, “Attendance Matters”

• Ashley Lyles, Parkview Heights and La Vista West Elementary Schools, “Our Libraries Need Relevant Nonfiction Books to Support Science Learning”

• Hollan Drahota, all schools, “Hearing Equals Learning”

• Sydney Hiatt and Anna Gorat, Papillion La Vista High School, “Tutoring Whiteboards”

• Jennifer Logan, Patriot Elementary School, “Building Thinking Classrooms”

• Lindsey Phillips, Morgan Johnson, Amy Sanderford, Erica Wasson and Lisa Olsen, Parkview Heights Elementary School, “Can You Hear Me Now?”

• Allie Elsasser, Katie Assman, Kait Lewis, Taylor Wymer, Melisa DeWitt, Devon Hanrahan, Jenny Ozaki and Kelley Bell, Parkview Heights Elementary School, “Strong Foundations are Built with the Right Tools – Small Group Phonemic Awareness and Phonics Toolkits”

• Becca Frahm, Trumble Park Elementary School, “Hands-On, Brains On”

• Richelle Wilson and Golden Hills Student Councilm Golden Hills Elementary School, “GH Student Council Service Project Grant”

• Ray and Jenny Keller, Papillion La Vista South High School, “Therapy Dog”

“We appreciate our teachers’ work to creatively develop their teacher grant proposals. Their innovative ideas and strong commitment to students elevates the standard of excellence within our outstanding school district,” PLCS Foundation Executive Director Lee Denker said in a news relase.

The grants enhance a wide variety of topics, such as instrumental music, physical education, literacy, social studies, science, technology, technology, mathematics, special education, social emotional learning and computer science.