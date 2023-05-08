A group of Papillion students this week are going back in time as part of their lessons.

Fourth-grade students from the area's elementary schools will imagine traveling back in time as they reenact a one-room schoolhouse experience and more.

"To bring Nebraska history to life, students will tour the Portal School, Sautter House and the historic courthouse in downtown Papillion," said Chantelle Green, communications specialist for Papillion La Vista Community Schools. "Students will learn what a typical school day was like and what types of learning tools were available to students."

To make it even more realistic, the students and their teachers were encouraged to dress up as pioneers for their tours, she said.

Members of the Papillion Historical Society and other local community and law enforcement volunteers are giving the students a tour of the historic Sautter House, where students will learn more about pioneer life, as well as the courthouse, where students will learn about local government and early Papillion history, Green said.

A storytelling session at the courthouse starts the tour, followed by the classes rotating each hour to visit all three historic sites, she said.

Students from G. Stanley Hall Elementary took the tour Monday, May 1, followed the next day with students from Prairie Queen. This Thursday, student from Trumble Park Elementary will take the tour with Tara Heights students scheduled for Friday.