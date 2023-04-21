Prairie Queen Elementary Principal Pam Lowndes presents NeighborGood Community Pantry Director Melissa Nelson with a check for $5,153.57 on behalf of Papillion La Vista Community Schools on April 13. PLCS held a jeans day in March, and Prairie Queen held a weeklong spare change drive for the pantry. NeighborGood Community Pantry, formerly Tri-City Pantry, serves families struggling with food insecurities from greater Sarpy Country and Ralston. Many of the pantry’s clients get referrals from PLCS counselors and social workers.