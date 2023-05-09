Participating seniors from Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ two high schools visited elementary schools May 1 to share memories with former teachers and encourage students.

It’s the fourth year PLCS has had senior parades, according to Seth Hiveley, principal at Carriage Hill, one of the district’s 16 elementary schools.

Seniors can sign up for the event, if they want to participate. Traditionally, the ritual starts with seniors walking through the halls in their graduation caps and gowns and sharing high-fives with elementary students. Then they talk to teachers they had when they attended the school.

A good crowd of Papillion La Vista South High School seniors visited Carriage Hill Monday.

Lily Kamin said it was meaningful to visit her former teachers at Carriage Hill “because they’re the ones who made us who we are today.”

Allison Robinson called the experience “bittersweet,” adding, “We’re really sad that we’re leaving…”

“It’s basically been an emotional roller coaster,” said Jadda Davis.

“It’s great to see them,” said sixth-grade teacher Kaley Tigani. “Lily accidentally said ‘I love you, Mom’ one day when she was walking out the door, and then she did it the rest of the year.”

Tigani said it was fun sharing memories with each other but heartbreaking knowing it was also goodbye.

“It makes me want to cry,” she said.

Tigani remembered an incident that showed students took her seriously.

“I used to tell them ‘use your resources,’” she said. “One day when we were doing a writing project, one boy got down on all fours so the other student could stand on his back and get the dictionary down,” which was on a high shelf.

Students were reluctant to end the conversations with their former teachers and shuffle down the hall toward the doors.

“It’s just crazy to see the changes that have happened,” Rosalyn Leach said. “It’s hard saying goodbye, but we’ve got to move on.”