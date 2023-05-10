Papillion La Vista Community Schools had a signing day on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, and it wasn’t for athletes.

It was for future teachers — more specifically, seniors who plan to pursue careers in education.

Each high school had an assembly with the honorees seated in a line with signs in front of each one. As parents and school staff sat and watched, a master of ceremonies read off their names, targeted careers and the colleges they plan to attend.

“We are so proud that you are going into education,” said Trent Steele, director of secondary human resources and student services, during Papillion La Vista High School’s event. “Some of the best days are the ones when we get to make a job offer to one of our own graduates.”

Kati Settles, assistant superintendent for human resources, described the increasing difficulty the district has in finding teachers.

“Every year, we try to do things to attract teachers,” she said. “Just to shine a spotlight on what teachers do — we decided to take that opportunity …

“I feel we should be celebrating teachers, Settles said. “Without teachers, there would be no other professions and no other experts. So this is the perfect time to be celebrating their career choice.”

Emily Schmid of Papillion La Vista High was one of the students who participated in the signing day. She credited her teachers for her interest in education.

“I had a lot of amazing teachers growing up,” she said. “I want to inspire children to do the impossible, because that’s what my teachers have inspired me to do.”

Emily attended a private school for elementary and high school and transferred to Papillion La Vista for high school. She said people she looked up to spoke highly of the school.

“Since I walked in, I’ve felt at home and welcomed, and this is the best school I could have ever gone to,” she said.

Elly Ware of PLHS plans to major in elementary education and Spanish. She wants to teach in countries where Spanish is the predominant language. She got to do some student teaching for half of the semester.

“I really learned a lot, and she made it clear it would be a great profession,” she said.

At Papillion La Vista South High School, 18 students have declared their intent to become teachers, Settles said.

“This is our first year for this awesome ceremony,” she said as she stepped to the podium.

Nathan Buhr is planning to become an English teacher.

“I’ve had a lot of really formative experiences with teachers — especially English teachers,” he said. “They’ve taught me new ways to think. Because English is so important, it informs how we think. I look forward to helping students learn how to express themselves and learn new ways to think.”

Taylor Recoy plans to major in elementary education, she said.

“I have a lot of teachers who have become great friends, and I feel like they’re the ones I can look up to,” she said.

Taylor also has several relatives who became teachers — an aunt, uncle and grandmother.

“I think they’ve shown students and they’ve shown me what an amazing job it can be — even if it’s hard sometimes — and I think that’s what inspired me to become a teacher,” she said.

The shrinking pool of teaching applicants has been evident when the district seeks to find good teaching candidates for the following school year, Settles said.

“We definitely don’t get as many applicants as we once did, because there’s not as many people entering the profession,” she said. “This year, we were fortunate enough to fill every position.”

In fact, finding enough paraeducators, van drivers and other staff members has gotten harder, too, Settles said. And teaching is an opportunity to make a difference.

“What’s so beautiful about it is, in this profession, you’re able to impact lives every single day,” she said.

“There’s a lot of industries that want teachers, so we have had some go to different careers,” Settles said. “We’ve also had some of them come back.”

It’s not just because of the pandemic, Settles said.

“The teacher shortage was here before the pandemic, and the pandemic compounded it,” she said.

PLCS officials hope recognizing students who aspire to become teachers will encourage more students to consider the profession.