Twenty-three staff members from Papillion La Vista Community Schools were recognized Wednesday, April 6, by the annual Fase Family Fund for Educator Excellence.
A staff member from each PLCS school was selected by school and district staff to be recognized for going above and beyond each day. Each received $100 to use in their classroom, according to a news release.
The Fase Family Fund for Educator Excellence honors outstanding PLCS staff while providing opportunities for development.
Those recognized were:
• Alexis Wolfe - Special Education, Ashbury Elementary
• Alana Brisco - Sixth Grade, Anderson Grove Elementary
• Amanda Porter - First Grade, Bell Elementary
• Diane Finney - Fourth Grade, Carriage Hill Elementary
• Carly Harm - Fourth Grade, G. Stanley Hall Elementary
• Samantha Rentfro - First Grade, Golden Hills Elementary
• Aja Wurth - Physical Education, Hickory Hill Elementary
• Dylan Brune - Special Education, La Vista West Elementary
• Lora Vokoun - English Learner, Parkview Heights Elementary
• Kerry Simmons - Sixth Grade, Patriot Elementary
• Dre Watts - Art, Portal Elementary
• Kylie Wagner - Kindergarten, Prairie Queen Elementary
• Andrew Smith - Counselor, Rumsey Station Elementary
• Ann Stanek - Sixth Grade, Tara Heights Elementary
• Julie Snyder - Counselor, Trumble Park Elementary
• Celeste Haynes - Counselor, Walnut Creek Elementary
• Hiltje Peitz - Band, Liberty Middle School
• Sara Christensen - Science, La Vista Middle School
• Amber Hall - Special Education, Papillion Middle School
• Stephanie Kimball - Math, Papillion La Vista High School
• Corina Clemenger - Social Studies, Papillion La Vista South High School
• Chantelle Green - Communications, Central Office/Ancillary
• Sheila Brodersen - School Psychology, PLCS Early Childhood Center