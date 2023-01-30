PLCS students eat pancakes to mark 100th day of school

Papillion La Vista elementary schoolers marked their 100th day of school Friday with classroom celebrations and a variety of fun activities.

Rumsey Station second graders made pancakes while integrating lessons on science and math between fluffy, syrupy bites.

Teacher Alison Preston prepared pancakes, showing students the bowl with the dry mix and the batter before heating up an electric griddle. The class has been learning about the states of matter, so the cooking demonstration doubled as a science experience.

“We talk about what matter the mix is and the batter and the pancakes,” Preston said. “We talk about what kind of changes we see — heating and cooling — and what properties they have, and then we also do some math because we tally up our pancakes to keep track.”

Preston said the pancakes offered “a really good way to put into a real-life situation some of the science they learned,” helping reinforce the unit before they are tested on it.

At Anderson Grove, first graders put on a fashion show featuring 100 items on their outfits. Second graders held a 100 year class reunion for historical figures, while kindergartners held a show and tell while also coming up with a 100th day monster.

Kindergartners at Patriot dressed like they were 100 years old while rotating through activities such as storytime, writing, hat and necklace crafts, building with 100 blocks, completing a 100-piece puzzle and stacking 100 cups.

First graders at Portal rotated through five science, technology, engineering and math activities related to the number 100.

Meanwhile, Rumsey Station fifth graders also celebrated their 1,000th day of school on Friday. Students completing 1,000 exercises, coming up with math equations using order of operations to equal 1,000, writing letters to their future selves to be opened as juniors (on their 2,000th day of school), and comparing what life was like on their 100th day of kindergarten to life now as a fifth grader.