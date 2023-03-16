Patrick Weber, 56, of Kearney, was reported missing on March 4. He was last seen in Council Bluffs.

It was reported that he traveled to Council Bluffs on Feb. 27 and had checked into a hotel near Interstate 80 and the South Expressway.

After Weber failed to return to Kearney, family members came to the Council Bluffs police to file a report, as they had not been able to make contact with him.

Weber's vehicle — a blue 1996 Buick LeSabre with Nebraska plate 9E7999 — was last seen park and unoccupied on March 6 in the 8200 block of South 48th Street in Bellevue.

Police are asking anyone with knowledge of the possible whereabouts of Weber or his vehicle to contact Bluffs police at 712-328-4728.