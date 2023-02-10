In celebration of Pączek Day, held the Thursday before Ash Wednesday and the beginning of Lent, the Polish Home will offer Polish food and bar specials to the public from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19.

The menu will inclued pierogi, sausage, cabbage rolls, potato soup and pączki, according to a Facebook page.

Pronounced "pawnch knee," pączki are donuts made of yeast, sugar, egg yolks and flavorings, deep fried for a brown crust with a dollop of filling on the inside with a glaze coating. The Polish Home will offer raspberry, Bavarian cream and lemon flavors.

T-shirt sand other items will also be available for purchase at 201 E. First St.

Find more at facebook.com/polishhomeomaha.