An elderly horse lover got a trot down memory.

At the behest of EveryStep Hospice, Joy Bartling of Scatter Joy Acres brought a pony to visit Carolyn Godden of Carson, Iowa, a Parkinson’s patient who is receiving care from EveryStep.

Godden and her husband, Bud, used to live on an acreage near Macedonia, Iowa, where they had eight horses who roamed the pasture on their land. They kept horses for many years, he said.

“We didn’t ever show them,” Bud said during the Tuesday, March 28, visit. “We took them to a few parades, though.”

Their five children — three daughters and two sons — enjoyed that, he said.

Carolyn loved to ride the horses — especially Sandy, her favorite. Sandy was an Arabian mix with a reddish coat.

“She was pretty and smooth to ride,” she said.

They lived there for about 20 years before moving to Carson in 2003, Bud said.

Now, they have no horses, and Carolyn uses a wheelchair.

“She misses them,” Bud said.

“She was talking about horses to our chaplain, and she mentioned to me how she just loved horses,” said Tricia Wilson, a social worker with EveryStep. “We ask our patients if there’s anything they wish they could do. One of the things I love about my job is we are able to grant wishes.”

The wishes are funded by donations and facilitated through the EveryStep Foundation, she said. Sometimes they make special memories, and sometimes they bring back special memories.

So EveryStep contacted Bartling at Scatter Joy Acres near Murray, Nebraska, which offers equine-assisted therapy, and arranged for a visit by a VIP (Very Important Pony). Joy arrived at the Goddens’ house Tuesday afternoon with Lucky, a 28-year-old Shetland pony with a reddish coat.

Seeing and petting Lucky brought back memories, Carolyn said. She remembered riding Sandy bareback with nothing but a halter.

“You didn’t have to hang on,” she said.

Sandy knew when Carolyn tightened her legs she was supposed to go faster and understood verbal commands.

Carolyn was transported by a pony back to a happier time — without ever riding on it or leaving her wheelchair. She enjoyed the trip.