The trio of newspapers that were folded together to create the Sarpy County Times won several awards Saturday night from the Nebraska Press Association.

Entries in the NPA's Better Newspaper Contest from the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze were judged in different divisions based on circulation.

Assistant Editor Scott Stewart took third place in front page for the June 22 issue of the Leader as well as third place in photo page for his Aug. 24 photo essay on Arrows to Aerospace in the Leader.

Stewart won first place in photo page for his coverage of the Gretna Days Parade in the Aug. 3 issue of the Gretna Breeze. Stewart also took home third place in feature photography for his “Wildflowers” photo in the Sept. 21 Breeze.

Managing Editor Rachel George earned second place single feature story for her “JAR vs. Everest” story in the Feb. 24 Breeze.

Sports Editor Peter Burtnett won first place in sports game coverage for his story “Union Omaha records first goal scored by goalkeeper in league” in the Aug. 24 issue of the Papillion Times. Former reporter Austin Plourde won first place in sports feature writing for his story “Allicyn Schuster’s legacy shines bright for Monarch girls wrestling” in the Feb. 16 issue of the Times.

Photographer Joe Shearer earned third place for photo page for his coverage of Winter Wonderland in the Nov. 30 issue of the Times. Former reporter Hailey Stolze earned third place in entertainment writing for her story “PLVCT’s production of ‘Newsies’ is headline-worthy” in the July 20 issue.