Overstocked items at major retailers sometimes go on clearance, but more often they end up at discount stores.

A new discount store opened in downtown Plattsmouth earlier this month helps connect those goods to consumers at a more attractive price point.

“We get overstocked items from major stores and we get to cut prices in half,” said manager Caitlyn Butler. “Everything is half off retail.”

Price Slice Discount Store opened on Saturday, March 4, at 117 N. Sixth St.

“We have restocks every Saturday so there’s new stuff on the shelves,” Butler said.

The store carries a wide variety of goods that major stores may have had trouble selling or simply need room for new merchandise, Butler said.

Shoppers can find toys, outdoor items, clothing, furniture, lamps, bed sheets, luggage, shoes, makeup and other cosmetics, fire pits and more -- all at half price or even less.

“Men’s tops are $4 and women’s pants are $5,” Butler said. “All shoes are $8, and winter coats are $20.”

The store is owned by a number of individuals who operate a similar store at 8909 H St. in Omaha, Butler said. Larger appliances are available at that location.

Butler said the Plattsmouth store saw a steady crowd on opening day. Currently, the store is open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

“This is a great spot for gifts and everyday stuff,” Butler said.