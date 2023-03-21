An estimated 150 people came out to the Cass County Fairgrounds for a public hearing on regulations on potential commercial solar farms.

The Tuesday, March 14, hearing before the Cass County Board of Commissioners was the latest step in a long process involving such developments that started when a solar farm was proposed near Murray in 2021. The regulations are expected to be voted on by the county board at its March 28 meeting.

“I though it went well,” said Mike Jensen, county zoning administrator. “I was pleased to see the number of people who attended. We were trying to emphasize the process, the importance of the process.”

Among the matters discussed was a recommendation by the Cass County Planning Commission to allow solar farms to be installed on land zoned as transitional agriculture. Those zoning districts allow traditional ag uses but are in close proximity to towns and villages, which means the land may be suitable for more urban development, Jensen said.

The commission’s recommendation put restrictions on solar farm projects, including limiting their installation to no closer than 300 feet from a non-participating residence in transitional ag zones or 150 feet from such a residence in ag zoned land. There are also proposed requirements on visual aspects of such projects.

Many who came told the five commissioners present that they don’t want a solar farm on transitional ag land, period.

“Solar has no business being in T.A.,” one opponent told the board. “Solar has proven to lower property values. We, the public, do not want this in T.A.”

Jensen said he noted several concerns from the opponents, including anticipated negative impacts on residential property values, negative impacts on prime ag land, visible impacts to residential properties and concerns about whether the solar panels can be recycled or end up in a waste stream.

“A primary concern I have is the nameplate capacity tax,” Jensen said.

The Nebraska Nameplate Capacity Tax is collected from a privately-owned commercial solar conversion system, providing additional revenue to local school districts.

“But if a public utility company were to take it over, that tax would go away because public utility companies are tax exempt,” he said.

Public utilities in Nebraska do make payments in lieu of taxes on certain property and based on where it sells electricity, but they would not pay the same as a commercial solar operator would in property taxes.

Despite the opposition at the hearing, there was vocal support for solar farms as well.

Rick Yoder argued that the project would provide needed revenue for schools and protects the rights of property owners.

“The advantages far outweigh the disadvantages,” he told the commissioners. “There are economic benefits, environmental benefits and quality of life.”

Additional revenue for schools would be less of a burden on taxpayers, Yoder said.

“It’s not easy to convince people to pay more taxes,” he said.

The proposed project in Murray could provide $1.2 million in tax revenue per year, with about tow-thirds of those proceeds supporting local schools.

Whether the regulations or that project move forward will be up to the county board.

“The board members will make whatever changes they deem necessary or they’ll make no changes,” Jensen said.