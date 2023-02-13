An update on Cass County zoning regulations, including a proposal for more restrictive requirements for commercial solar farms, will be presented at a special public meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 28.

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the exposition building on the county fairgrounds, 8420 144th St., located north of Weeping Water.

The regulations to be discussed are recommendations from the Cass County Planning Commission, said Mike Jensen, the county’s zoning administrator.

“Commercial solar farms is one of the major parts of the update,” Jensen said.

A commercial solar conversion system, sometimes referred to as a solar farm, has been proposed near Murray.

Jensen said the commission has recommended more restrictive setbacks for commercial solar conversion systems.

“It means being placed further away from residential properties,” he said. “These (recommended) setbacks are some of the most restrictive in the state of Nebraska.”

Another recommendation is additional visual screening, such as planting more trees, The proposed regulations on solar farms would be on land described as transitional agriculture districts, Jensen said.

“Transitional ag districts are where traditional agriculture uses are still allowed, but are in close proximity to towns and villages where land may be suitable for further urban development,” he said.

In its recommendations, the commission also considered individual property rights and protections for the county of the tax base on land where a solar farm is situated, Jensen said.

Solar farms would pay the state's nameplate capacity tax, which could provide additional revenue to local school districts, he said.

The Board of Commissioners voted against solar farms on transitional ag land in August 2021 , but the Planning Commission later decided that such projects could be considered under its more restrictive recommendations, Jensen said.

Any official approval of where a solar farm could be built in the county must come from the Board of Commissioners.

Other zoning regulation issues will also be discussed at the meeting, he said.

“It’s a much needed update," Jensen said.