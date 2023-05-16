A pair of Sarpy County veterans were among four thanked and honored for their service to the country during the 75th annual Nebraska Auctioneers Convention.

A ceremony as held in Lincoln on Sunday, April 30, as part of the convention that included wrapping Robert Bouchaert and Derrick Blackmore with a Quilt of Valor.

The awarding of the quilts is a heartfelt way to say thank you for their service. The mission of Quilts of Valor Foundation is to cover service members and veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor.

Bouchaert enlisted in the U.S. Army in January 1966. He traveled to Ft. Leonard Wood for basic training. He said many troops smile as they refer to that location as “Fort Lost in The Woods” – which is within the Ozarks.

After basic training, he continued to advanced individual training at Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey, which led to his military responsibilities in communications and telephone repair.

Bouchaert was stationed at Ft. Ritchie, Maryland, and had top secret clearance. This location was also known as the “Underground Pentagon,” and he could not talk about his duties while stationed there.

He was deployed to Vietnam for one year. He said his unit was “in the rear with all the gear” to make things function for the services there. He served during the Tet Offensive of 1968. He tells of the severe rocket attack that was a sobering experience for him and other warriors in the area.

Once his deployment ended, Bouchaert spent six months at Ft. Lewis, Washington. His military occupations specialty was “the Telephone Man.”

He was honorably discharged in January 1969 at the rank of E-5. He came home to the Omaha area and returned to college. He says that he served his country – and that his country also served him. With the skills he learned during his service, he was able to get a job work at Northwestern Bell/AT&T for 33 years.

He is now retired. He and his wife Marilyn now live in Papillion.

Blackmore entered the U.S. Air Force in 1987. He was from Cleveland, Ohio, and had visions of “seeing the world” — and he got to see Omaha.

He began his training at Lackland Air Force Base, Texas. Once his area of study was complete, he was then transferred to Offutt Air Force Base with assigned duties related to reconnaissance and missiles.

During the Middle East conflict, he was deployed to Maha, Qatar, and to Saudi Arabia, where duties were real-time reconnaissance and the programming of missiles. For his duties in the Middle East, he received the Desert Storm ribbon and Air Force Achievement medal. His rank was E-4 Senior Airman.

Blackmore received his honorable discharge in 1996. His life of service to others included 22 years as a paramedic for a private ambulance service and for the Ralston Fire Department.

He said it might take four days to tell all the stories of what he experienced, in addition ot the stories of Scott Jarman, who has been a partner (and maybe a “partner in shenanigans”) for many years. He also has stories about his father-in-law, Robert Bouckaert.

Blackmore is now a real estate agent for Nebraska Realty in Papillion and lives in La Vista.

Quilts of Valor is a volunteer organization founded by Catherine Roberts. Today, this National Foundation has over 10,000 members and 650 sewing groups who make heart-warming quilts. Since the beginning in 2003, over 343,365 U.S. active-duty military and veterans have been thanked and honored for their service.

This effort has become so popular that Australia, Canada, Great Britain and Korea are now awarding quilts to their military personnel and veterans.