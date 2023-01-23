 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Raising Cane's thanks Bellevue snow removal crews

Members of the Bellevue Public Works Department were treated to a free lunch on Thursday by Raising Canes of Bellevue.

“Although the Bellevue area was spared from a big snowstorm, there was still plenty of work for the City of Bellevue Snow Removal Crews to do overnight and throughout the day,” city spokesman Phil Davidson posted on Facebook.

Larry Annis, managing partner of Raising Cane’s at 950 Cornhusker Road in Bellevue, and his staff provided box lunches for nearly 50 members of the city crews who prepared for the snowfall.

Bellevue Street Superintendent Bobby Riggs and Assistant Street Superintendent Dave Earnest delivered the lunches to the three city shops, Davidson said.

“The fresh, hot meals were definitely appreciated and we thank you for being such a great community partner!” Davidson wrote on behalf of the city.

