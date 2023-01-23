Register now for baseball, football through La Vista recreation

The La Vista Recreation Department offers three youth programs for spring and summer baseball, softball and T-ball, as well as spring flag football.

Early bird registration for youth baseball runs through Feb. 13. Final registration runs Feb. 14 to March 1.

The program for youth age 7 to 14 is a partnership with the Ralston Area Baseball Association. Games are played on varying days and locations; practices are held at the coach’s discretion. The baseball season runs from April though early July.

Early bird registration for youth softball runs through Feb. 13. Final registration runs Feb. 14 to March 1.

The program for girls ages 7 to 18 program plays in the Papillion Softball league, which is a recreational league for girls to learn fundamentals of the game of softball and to have fun.

Early bird registration for youth T-ball runs through April 10. Final registration is April 11 to April 24.

The co-ed T-ball program for ages 5 (as of Aug. 1) and 6 begins in May, ith practices tentatively beginning the week of May 8. Games will be played on Saturday mornings June 3 through July 15.

Early bird registration for youth flag football runs through Feb. 20. Final registration runs Feb. 21 to March 6.

The youth flag football program is for boys and girls in kindergarten through sixth grade. It is part of the Sarpy County Flag Football League, which is dedicated to improving youth sports by teaching and developing skills, and promoting maximum participation, in a fair and safe environment.

Practices will tentatively begin the week of April 3. Practices are held at coach’s discretion during the week. All games will be played on Saturdays at the La Vista Sports Complex, Papillion Landing, BJSA or Spirit Fields beginning on April 22 and ending on June 10.

Cost for the program registrations are dependent on age and residency. Volunteer coaches are needed.

Registration can be completed online, by phone at 402-331-3455 or in-person at the La Vista Community Center. Find more information at CityofLaVista.org/Active.